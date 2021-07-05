Soroptimists say thank you to Harrogate Borough Council Staff for the Centennial Flowerbed Montpellier Hill.

Soroptimist International of Harrogate and District members met with the Mayor and Mayoress of Harrogate Borough Cllr Trevor and Janet Chapman and Cllr Andy Paraskos at the specially curated Flowerbed on Montpellier Hill to say a big thank you to Sue Wood, Horticultural Officer and her team from Harrogate Borough Council Parks and Environment Services. The team’s colourful flowerbed recognises Soroptimist International, a global volunteer movement, in its centennial year.

Club President Sandra Frier said: It is great to see the Dynamic S and 100 in flowers to celebrate this special year. Soroptimists locally and across the world have been working hard to Educate, Enable and Empower women and girls to reach their potential locally, nationally and globally’. We really appreciate the opportunity to recognise Soroptimist International. The flowerbed is very eye-catching. Sue Wood and the team have done a fabulous job.







The flowerbed, designed by Sue in association with the Club, took over 8 hours to plant out. The nearby information board provides more information about the work of Soroptimist International and the Harrogate and District Club.

Soroptimist International (SI), was founded in 1921 in Oakland, California on the principles of human rights, social and economic justice, equality, peace and international goodwill. Its objectives are to transform the lives of girls and women of all ages through its global network of Clubs and international partnerships.

It was awarded consultative status at the United Nation in 1948 and is a recognised Non-Governmental Organisation. The name Soroptimist is derived from the Latin word Soros meaning sister and optima meaning best of. It is generally interpreted as Best of Women. There are 72000 members in 121 Countries. Working to create a ‘Brighter Future’ for women and girls.