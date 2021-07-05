Harrogate Town AFC manager and assistant manager sign new, three-year, deals

Harrogate Town have agreed new three-year contracts with Manager, Simon Weaver, and Assistant Manager, Paul Thirlwell.

The duo have worked together as a Manager and Assistant Manager since Thirlwell was appointed in January 2017, earning promotion from the National League North to the National League in their first full season together.

Another promotion followed two seasons later, as Weaver and Thirlwell lead Town into the Football League for the first time in the club’s 106-year history.

A successful first season in the EFL followed, securing safety with a 17th place finish and becoming the first league club to lift the FA Trophy, having played the final of the 2019/20 competition in May 2021.

Chairman Irving Weaver said: I am thrilled to be able to share the news that both Simon and Paul will continue to drive the club forward over the next three years. The aim is to continue the good work that has been done and extending the contract of both Simon and Paul is an important step to achieving those ambitions. We are determined to establish ourselves as an EFL club and build on a successful first season at this level.

The news extends Weaver’s status as English professional football’s longest serving Manager, with the Town boss in the post for over 12 years, having overseen an incredible amount of progression at the club in that time.

Simon Weaver said: This club has been a massive part of my life for for 12 years, so to take it to 15 is fantastic for me personally. I’m excited about the challenge ahead and have as much appetite for it now as I did 12 years ago. Paul and I are very close, he definitely alleviates pressure on my job with what he brings to the table, he’s a good presence, has a great personality and sense of humour, but overall he is a really good person, which is important to me.

Former Sheffield United midfielder Thirlwell has been with the club over six years now having initially joined as a player before taking the U23s Manager job and moving on to the Assistant Manager role.