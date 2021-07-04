Shadow/ Reflection, 8th – 11th July, Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre, Knaresborough

A big, bold, black and white jigsaw where you are invited to place a single piece to create a shared artwork will be the focal point of a special exhibition exploring shadows and reflections at Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre in Knaresborough North Yorkshire.

This socially distanced show has been made possible with the Support of Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre who have welcomed and supported students from Harrogate’s Master’s in Creative practice led by Annabel Smith at Harrogate college with the help of Douglas Thompson and all the staff at the Henshaws.

Douglas Thompson said: Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre have been so supportive of the post-graduate students studying their MA in creative practice, particularly as we have followed the steps coming out of Covid. The centre which has outdoor space has offered a small number of micro residences to the students and it has been very positive for these artists. Marc Malton has described the time he has spent sculpting in the private woodland garden at the rear of the Arts Centre as ‘inspiring, relaxing and the best setting for creating my work that I’ve had in years. We are really overjoyed to be able to have this themed exhibition at the Arts Centre. The exhibition has hand coloured photographic collage, sculpture, video art, ceramics, laser-cutting and a special participatory work of art that visitors will be able to contribute to which will go on to be exhibited at the Victoria Shopping Centre later in the month. The special preview night on Thursday the 7th will include live music by Rufus Becket.

The show presents contributions from 15 artists working in photography, sculpture, ceramics, Papercut, painting, animation and sound art. The special preview on the evening of July 8th is accompanied by live music and complimentary fizz.

There are a limited number of free tickets for the evening event set in the spacious grounds of Knaresborough’s unique Arts and Crafts Centre.

The exhibition will be open all weekend and closes on Sunday the 11th July at 6PM. It then moves to the Victoria Shopping Centre.

Tickets for the preview can be booked online by visiting www.northartcraft.com/exhibition