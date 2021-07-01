Mark Oxley is the fifth Summer signing for Harrogate Town

Harrogate Town AFC have welcomed Mark Oxley to the club.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper has spent the last five seasons at Southend United, making over 150 appearances for The Shrimpers across League One and Two.

Born in Sheffield, Oxley started his career at Rotherham United, before a move to then Premier League Hull materialised.

The keeper would feature for Walsall, Grimsby, Burton Albion and Oldham on loan from the Tigers and is now looking forward to getting going back in Yorkshire.

Oxley said: I’m delighted, the move was a no brainer for me having seen how well the club did last year and the progression they have made over the last few years, it’s something I wanted to be a part of. I’ve played quite a few games now in League One and Two and have a bit of experience at this level, I know what is required and I want to bring that in to help the lads as much as I can. To be back in Yorkshire with the solid group of lads that are here is nice to be a part of, it already feels like a big family, so I’m looking forward to what is to come.

The six-foot-three stopper has been capped for England at U18 and U20 level and was a key figure for Southend, winning their Fans Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the in the 2017/18 season.

Prior to his stint at Roots Hall, Oxley spent two seasons North of the border with Hibernian, who he featured for over 60 times and helped lift the 2015/16 Scottish Cup.

Simon Weaver said: Mark has a really big presence about him and with the experience he has got in the game he’ll be able to communicate well and help others too. “He’s very positive with his approach and really likeable, he collects crosses, kicks it a mile and is just the prefect fit for us.





