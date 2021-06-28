Police request information on fire at Cow Dyke Farm, Skipton Road

The Police are appealing for witnesses and information about an arson that occurred at Cow Dyke Farm, Skipton Road, Harrogate, at around 7.15pm on Sunday 20 June 2021.

A group of teenagers are suspected of setting fire to abandoned farm buildings.

We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, they are appealing for information about any identification of people who were in that area at the time.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Joshua Harrison. You can also email Joshua.Harrison@northyorkshire.police.uk.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210143681.