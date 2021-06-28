Healthcare company aims to speed up hospital discharges with new chair

A family-run business based in Harrogate has designed and manufactured the new Lento Rise & Recline Chair, which they hope will alleviate excessive pressure on the NHS thanks to its flexibility.

Yorkshire Care Equipment work closely with healthcare professionals daily and have seen first-hand how stretched NHS resources have been over the past 18 months. The team designed the Lento rise and recline model to provide adjustable seating that could be used for practically any patient.

Tristan Hulbert, Managing Director at Yorkshire Care Equipment said: Patient discharges and recovery can sometimes be held up by long wait times for equipment. Particularly with the rising cases of Long Covid over the past year or so, we could see that NHS hospitals and loan stores needed quicker solutions to help patients recover. The Lento Rise & Recline Chair will help to alleviate this issue because it’s so flexible. The entire seating system is adjustable to fit every user which means patients can be discharged quicker and recover faster because the Lento can be adjusted to suit their needs perfectly.

The rise and recline model is the latest addition to the company’s popular Lento range. The simple adjustability of the chair and its interchangeable parts will make it easier for healthcare professionals to provide specialist solutions in a lot less time. Every dimension (seat height, depth, width, back height, and arm height) can be altered in seconds with no need for tools, making it a go-to chair for healthcare professionals.







Yorkshire Care has also designed a hospital spec version of the chair that is fitted with magnetic fastenings and easy-to-clean fabrics that will reduce the chances of cross-infection between patients.

Yorkshire Care’s in-house physiotherapist, Padraig Finn, said: When people leave hospital, they can have a variety of different needs and healthcare equipment needs to accommodate this to help people recover. We know that the Lento range, and particularly the new Lento Rise & Recline Chair, will provide a key solution going forward and will hopefully make it easier to provide quality patient care on every occasion.

The company announced the release of the new Lento Rise & Recline Chair and gave a demonstration in one of their free specialist seating webinars.