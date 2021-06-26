Harrogate man starts marathon number 1 of 120 for charity

At 8am this morning (26 June 2021), Graham Wilson from Harrogate started his challenge to do 120 marathons over 4-months.

That’s over 7 million steps, from the South Coast, Cornwall, all the way up to Ben Nevis.

The event is being fully-financed by Graham himself, meaning that every penny donated goes to the charities, and not any overheads for the challenge. People have already committed over £40K in support of the event.

Graham said: I have been looking forward to today as we will be doing the Harrogate Ring-way. That’s 21 miles, but when I get down to the Travellers Rest, I am going to do another 5-miles towards Follifoot to make it 26. Tomorrow we are starting from Kirkstall Abbey and taking the canal path, up to the canal basin in Skipton. I retired from the police and the idea was to give me something to do from retiring, albeit that seems like a long time ago now. We have always done long distance walking Going to every county in England, over the Isle of Wight, SouthWest coast for 25-days, Wales, Midlands, over the Isle of Man, Ireland, Norther Ireland and the legnth of Scotland as far as Ben Nevis. Then back down to the Northern counties before returning to Yorkshire. We have people walking with us today, but it will normally take me about 6.5hours. Today we will pace it down a bit to make it easier for all. I know it is 120 days, but we are seeing it as 120 mini days. We will get lost, we will argue, and we no doubt run out of petrol. My wife Marion is driving the van and Tilly is coming with us. The van sleep 4 and will be our home for 4 months.

Graham’s daughter, Becky, is joining him on the opening walk.

Becky said: It’s an absolutely crazy challenge, I am not sure why he has set himself up for it, but I am sure he will succeed. I am going to do the first two with him in North Yorkshire and then meet them in Cornwall and Devon. Since we got Tilly I got into walking more, just not marathons. I think he will do this, 100%

The event has received both individual and business sponsors.

McCormicks Partner Peter Minnikin said: One of Graham’s charities is the Harrogate Homeless Project which we have supported for a number of years, sponsoring their summer and Christmas events and helping to buy essential items. This is a great way to ensure they have the much-needed funds to continue to help vulnerable people in Harrogate and keep them from rough sleeping, as well as the continued assistance they provide to those who find accommodation. Graham is taking on a massive challenge and we wish him the very best of luck.

See 120 Marathon Man | Graham Wilson to see the route, his supporters and how he is getting on.