Election count 2019

Knaresborough, Scriven Park by-election will take place on 29 July

/

Councillor Samantha Mearns (Conservative) is stepping down as Borough Councillor for Knaresborough Scriven Park.

A by-election will take place on 29 July 2021, with all nominations to be submitted by 4 pm on Friday, 2 July 2021.



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.