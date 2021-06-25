Knaresborough, Scriven Park by-election will take place on 29 July

Election count 2019Knaresborough, Scriven Park by-election will take place on 29 July25 June 2021General News/Knaresborough Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Email Councillor Samantha Mearns (Conservative) is stepping down as Borough Councillor for Knaresborough Scriven Park.A by-election will take place on 29 July 2021, with all nominations to be submitted by 4 pm on Friday, 2 July 2021. Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Email Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published.