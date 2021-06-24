Police ask for two cyclists to come forward after witnessing collision

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for two key witnesses to come forward after a collision on the road between Blubberhouses and Otley involving a Kawasaki Motorcycle a red Toyota Auris.

It happened on Saturday 19 June at about 4.30pm when the motorcycle, that was travelling towards Otley on the Askwith Moor Road, was involved in a collision with the Auris, that was travelling in the opposite direction.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries, before being released from hospital two days later. The occupants of the Auris were not injured.

Two cyclists stopped at the scene and are believed to have witnessed the collision, but they had left prior to officers obtaining their details.

Officers have carried out a number of other lines of enquiries and are now appealing to the pair to get in touch.

If you were one of the two cyclists, or know who they could be, or have any other information that could assist the investigation please get in touch by emailing timothy.healey@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210142942 when providing any information





