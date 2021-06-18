Shaw Mills Parish Council thank Highways for action over traffic concerns

The Parish Council in Shaw Mills have praised NYCC Highways for their swift action in installing additional signs in the village.

The two downhill approach roads and a tight bend, over a bridge, created concern by many in the village around the potential for a serious accident. The bridge itself is used by by cars, often groups of cyclist and the villagers, but it doesn’t have a designated footpath.

The Parish Council have now been working with Highways and ae also looking at setting up a Community Speedwatch.

Nick Tither, Parish Councillor, said: The Parish Council is pleased at NYCC Highways’ swift action in installing these signs and particularly their undertaking to discuss with us what else might be needed. We are trying to arrange a site meeting so that we can work together on making Shaw Mills safer for all road-users. With summer now upon us, we are seeing more and more cyclists coming through and meeting large farm vehicles where the road narrows.

See Shaw Mills call for action “We want to walk through our village in safety” — Harrogate Informer (harrogate-news.co.uk)