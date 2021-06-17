Defibrillator to be installed at Pannal Community Park following crowd funding campaign

Pannal Sports Junior Football Club has secured funding for a new defibrillator to be installed at the Pannal Community Park on Leeds Road, Pannal, following a successful crowd funding campaign.

Following the cardiac arrest suffered by Christian Eriksen during Denmark’s opening match at Euro 2020, which highlighted just how important this life-saving equipment is, the club launched a crowd funding campaign to raise the £2,000 needed for a new defibrillator. After a groundswell of support from the local community, the fund-raising target was reached less than four hours after the campaign was launched.

Nick Viles, chair of Pannal Sports, said: The recent events at Euro 2020 have highlighted the importance of having this life-saving equipment close at hand in an emergency. With Pannal Community Park used by almost 1,000 people each week, either recreationally or as part of organised sport, we want to be able to provide immediate pitch side access to a defibrillator. This funding will allow us to install a defibrillator that will be accessible 24/7 to those using the facilities and to the wider local community. I would like to thank everyone who has supported our campaign by donating and helping us reach our target so quickly, meaning we can install a new defibrillator as quickly as possible.

Donations are still being received and the club plans to use these additional funds to deliver first aid training for its junior football players.





