Teenage girl sexually assaulted – Harrogate police appeal for witnesses

Police investigating a sexual assault on a 17-year-old girl in Harrogate are appealing for witnesses and information.

Victim was walking along King’s Road towards Coppice Drive

At around 3.50pm on Monday, 14 June 2021

She was approached from behind by a man who touched her on her bum and chest.

The man then walked back in the direction he had come from towards the A61 junction.

The suspect is described as white, aged in his 20s, thin build, long face and clean shaven, and he has long, light-brown and slightly curly hair which was tied back. He was wearing a red and grey backpack.

The victim and her family are being supported by the police while enquiries continue.

Witnesses or anyone with information that could assist the investigation are urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Please quote reference number 12210139452 when providing details.





