HBC want to know what you thought about the UCI Road World Championships

Harrogate Borough Council convened an Overview and Scrutiny UCI Working Group during the 2019/ 20 council year.

The formation of the group followed the publication of the official reports that the council commissioned.

It is chaired by Councillor Nick Brown and has been meeting remotely, but not progressed as quickly as it would have liked due to Covid-19 lockdowns.

The sub-group will feedback a report to the full Overview and Scrutiny Commission.

In September 2019 the UCI Road World Championships came to Harrogate

Cyclists from 67 nations took part

Over a 9-day schedule of races

Each race finishing in Harrogate town centre

The event was organised by Yorkshire 2019, a company set up to run the championships with the backing of British Cycling, UK Sport and the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

Harrogate Borough Council and North Yorkshire County Council supported the the event.

Councillor Nick Brown said: It is a task and finish group that has been set up to look at what went well and what didn’t go so well when the UCI was in Harrogate. The group will look at all aspects of the event, without fear or favour. It is really important to gain the views of the business community and of the local residents, and I would strongly urge people to make your thoughts known. Sometimes consultations only see responses that feel strongly about a topic, but we would welcome all views. The window for feedback closes on the 16 June, and from there we will put together a lessons learned document.

To have your say, see:

See https://www.harrogate.gov.uk/consultations-engagement/say