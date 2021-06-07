Harrogate Grammar School student selected for regional cricket squad

The cricketing talents of Emma Marlow, a student at The Sixth Form at Harrogate Grammar School, have led to her selection to England Cricket Board’s regional development squad. The Northern Diamonds Academy is one of eight regional ECC academies designed to provide a sporting pathway for young women who have the potential to forge a career in cricket.

Emma, a Year 12 student, will now combine her A level studies with training at and playing for the Northern Diamonds Academy, which represents Yorkshire, Durham and Northumberland and is based at Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

Emma said: It felt incredible to receive the selection email, especially after all the COVID issues, and I’ve already started training with the academy. I’m looking forward to this summer with the Diamonds as it’s a great opportunity to develop myself as a both a cricketer and a person. Hopefully I’ll use it as a springboard to play for the senior Diamonds team in the future, which is my next target.

Emma, 17, discovered cricket when she was 12 and plays with the men’s cricket team at Beckwithshaw Cricket Club. She was selected for the Harrogate-based Yorkshire Women’s squad aged 14, when she was part of the Under 15s County Championship-winning team, and then went on to captain the side when she was 15.

Last year she was called up to Yorkshire’s regional development centre and the White Rose 1st XI women’s cricket team.

Emma said: It was an amazing experience in a tough year and shortened season and fuelled my ambitions to keep developing as a player.

Emma impressed enough in those few games to secure trials for the Northern Diamonds Academy, which resulted in her selection this month.