A flurry of new client wins prompts 7 new hires and senior appointments

The Harrogate-headquartered agency, Tried&True, has expanded its team after a flurry of new client wins. Tried&True have welcomed seven new members to their team as well as making several senior appointments.

Kirstie Looms has been appointed as Tried&True’s new Director. Kirstie’s digital career began in 2007, and she has had a number of impressive roles over her 15-year marketing career. Kirstie was the Head of Marketing at a premium lifestyle clothing brand and whilst working as a freelance marketer, worked across a multitude of industries.

Tried&True has appointed Sammy Altman as their Head of PR & Social Media. Sammy has worked in PR & social media for over five years both client and agency side. Sammy’s experience spans over multiple industries and she specialises in both B2C and B2B marketing.

Alongside Tried&True’s senior appointments, Holly Parker has been hired as General Manager, Dave Wilkinson has joined as a Digital Strategist, Ross Lowe has started as Tried&True’s Junior Graphic Designer and both Heather Page and Henry Marshall have been hired as Marketing Assistants.

Mick Tilley, Director at Tried&True Ltd: I am delighted by the growth of Tried&True as a business. We are really excited to welcome Sammy and Kirstie to the team, I do not doubt that their unparalleled experience will be of great benefit to Tried&True. I am also extremely happy to welcome our newer team members to the business and look forward to watching them grow. Tried&True is dedicated to offering staff access to both flexible and remote working. We believe that by limiting flexibility you limit your talent pool. We want to hire the best in the UK, and in order to do that, we offer complete flexibility.

Having recently moved into their second financial year, Tried&True have their eyes set on their first £1 million year.