Harrogate ice cream van man wins gold

John Taylor from ice cream van business C and M Ices in Harrogate has won a Gold Medal for his fantastic Mr Whippy ice cream at the National Ice Cream Championships 2021 run by the Ice Cream Alliance (ICA), the sector’s UK trade association.

This is the most prestigious ice cream competition in the country which has been running for 76 years.

John said: Winning this award, especially given the unusual situation we all find ourselves in, was a massive surprise. I am not often lost for words but the moment it was announced I was literally speechless. As an ice cream van operator you can’t get a much more prestigious award, and it proves to everyone we put quality products as a core part of our trading.

C and M Ices was established in 1889 and remains a family business. John is the 4th generation and has been working in ice cream vans since he left school (over 25 years ago). John can be found in one of his vans pitched outside the Victoria Shopping Centre in Harrogate most days, weather permitting. He also has a van in the Coach Street car park in Skipton on market days. John and his team also cater for events and weddings.







The championships are normally held at the Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show in Harrogate and hundreds of products are submitted across thirteen categories. Because of the lockdown restrictions, this show was cancelled.

Zelica Carr, ICA CEO said: The ICA decided that despite lockdowns and severe restrictions on trading we needed to show our sectors resilience by continuing with these annual awards. I want to thank all those who entered and our dedicated panel of judges who tasted the entries and selected winners in a socially distanced and Covid secure procedure at our head office. Congratulations to John, there was very stiff competition in all the categories so to win gold is a very big achievement.

Ice cream parlours and ice cream vans have been hard hit due to lockdowns, losing a total of £289million in income in 2020.

That is just the tip of the iceberg when you add lost ice cream sales in cafés, restaurants and hotels and the economic impact to businesses along the supply chain – manufacturers, flavour houses, wholesalers and others. That is why the ICA has launched Great British Ice Cream Staycation campaign, in which Pinks Parlour is participating, to support ice cream sales in the hospitality sector.