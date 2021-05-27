Jones Myers Harrogate office marks further expansion

Please share the news

















Niche family law firm Jones Myers has further boosted its Harrogate team with the appointment of senior solicitor Julie Simpson.

Julie brings three decades of experience in care proceedings, adoption, and child protection work, representing children directly and through their Guardians, parents, and grandparents.

A member of the 11-strong children’s team, Julie will work alongside solicitor Lisa Russell – also a children law specialist – and senior solicitor, Rachel Baul, at the firm’s Windsor House office.

Julie has practised in York and acted for children from across North Yorkshire is a member of The Law Society’s Children Panel, Resolution, and the Association of Lawyers for Children.

She has held Higher Rights of Audience since 2010 which enables her to represent clients in Senior Courts in England and Wales.

Jones Myers Partner Kate Banerjee, who heads the children’s team, said: Julie is well respected and has earned an excellent reputation in her field. Her experience highly complements our expanding casework and we warmly welcome her on board.

The children’s department jointly combines over ten decades of expertise and comprises seven solicitors who are members of the Law Society Children Panel. Its global reach spans international child abduction cases and issues centered on jurisdiction, relocation and overseas adoption.

Julie said: Jones Myers is renowned for its excellence in, and commitment to, client care. I have previously worked with Kate on cases and was impressed by her empathetic approach and dedication to her clients. I’m looking forward to being part of the team.

Consistently achieving joint top rankings in legal guides for over two decades, Jones Myers was named Family Law Firm of the Year North in the Family Law 2020 awards.