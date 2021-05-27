Friends of Harrogate Hospital launch jigsaw “humour is the best medicine” as a thank you NHS

Please share the news

















On Tuesday (25 May 2021), the Mayor of the Harrogate District received the very first jigsaw from the Friends of Harrogate Hospital.

The jigsaw is part of their fundraising work for the hospital trust and has an initial production of 500. The theme is “humour is the best medicine” and has been put together by Ripon artist, Sandra Gascoigne, and has scenes from the local hospital and the wider NHS.

Dr Albert Day was a General Practitioner, a former Chairman of Harrogate Hospital Trust, and now part of the Friends of Harrogate Hospital.

Dr Albert Day, Friends of Harrogate Hospital: We have ceremonially given the Mayor the number one jigsaw. What we are doing is unique, it’s a humorous collage, and it’s about the old adage, humour is the best medicine. But within the collage there are a series of humorous events and it has been put together by a very clever artist in Ripon, Sandra Gasgoine and it is made in the UK. We gave her a list of events and she put them into a collage that then became the jigsaw.

Angela Schofield, Chair of Harrogate and District Foundation Trust: Friends are such an integral part of the trust for 55 years, that’s an amazing association and tremendous link with the community. They have arranged for many years a magnificent concert in the Royal Hall, and that has just not been possible, so it is tremendous that we have this as an alternative, it’s a brilliant idea. In the picture on the jigsaw you can see out trust, but also the wider NHS. I think people will be overwhelmed by it, it is fun, it means something and comes from the heart. It just sums up the Friends and how warm and close the relation is and so much planning has gone into it – it’s just wonderful.







The Mayor of the Harrogate District, Trevor Chapman: We are delighted to support the Friends, especially in its 55th year, it even ties in with the year we were married. The Friends are also one of my nominated charities, there are three, including Supporting Older People and Citizens Advice. With what’s happened over the last year with the NHS and Harrogate Hospital, we are delighted to support this fundraising venture.

The jigsaw will be available for online ordering next week.