Latest statistics show Harrogate Hospital now has only one patient being treated with Covid-19

Harrogate Hospital now has just a single patient with Covid-19, and that’s a patient that isn’t on a ventilator.

The county of North Yorkshire is now identifying 14 cases per day or a rate of 17.2 per 100,000 of the population.

The national average is 21.6 cases per 100,000.

Last reported death in Harrogate was on the 29 March 2021 – an individual that test positive for Covid-19 within 28 days of their death.

Last recorded death in Harrogate where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate was 30 April 2021.

The last reported death with Covid-19 for North Yorkshire was on 25 April 2021, that’s a death within 28 days of a test.

7 May 2021 was the last date where a Covid-19 death was recorded on a death certificate in North Yorkshire.

4,371 people in Harrogate have taken a PCR tests over a 7-day period.

2,464 people in Harrogate have taken the Lateral Flow Test over a 7-day period.

Data updated on 21 May 2021.