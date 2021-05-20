Ripon, Bedale and Masham area pilot of dial-a-bus service to improve rural rides

Please share the news















An on-demand bus service that allows users to choose when and where they want to travel, will be piloted in the Ripon, Bedale and Masham area from 1 July.

YorBus will be run by North Yorkshire County Council and will allow users to book via a dedicated app, which will be available to download from 28 June.

YorBus is a demand responsive transport (DRT) service that allows passengers to book a ride on-demand, anywhere within operating area.

Once a desired pickup and drop-off location has been selected, riders will be directed to a nearby bus stop for quick and efficient pooled rides that reduce detours and also carbon emissions.

YorBus will complement and extend the existing public transport network in the region. The mobile app allows passengers to plan and track their bus journey. It also enables them to track the bus while waiting for its arrival and to track how the journey is going while on the bus.

County Councillor Don MacKenzie, Executive Member for Access, stated: The YorBus project is intended to provide transport to help people to travel to work, to go shopping, to attend medical appointments and to access other services, which they need. We hope it will offer a viable and affordable alternative to the private motor car.” The flexibility of the scheme also means that a high proportion of seats on buses will be occupied on every journey, which will lead to better value for money and greater environmental benefits too.

The service will run from 6.55am to 6pm on weekdays and 9am-6pm on Saturdays.

There will be a flat fare for using the service; £1.20 for adults and 65p for children between the ages of 5-17.







Customers can choose to pay through the app or on the bus. Children under 5 can travel for free and concessionary bus passes can be used on the service, subject to existing Terms and Conditions.

In addition, YorBus is fully accessible, with low floor access and a ramp access for users of wheelchairs, pushchairs and those with mobility difficulties.

To promote the launch of YorBus, North Yorkshire County Council are running roadshows to speak to residents about the service, stopping off at the following locations:

Tuesday 22 June 09:30-11:30: Bedale

Wednesday 23 June 09:30-11:30: Masham

Thursday 24 June 09:30-11:30: Ripon

Thursday 24 June 13:00-14:00: Grewelthorpe

Thursday 24 June 14:30-15:30: Kirkby Malzeard

Friday 25 June 09:30-11:30: Lightwater Valley

Friday 25 June 13:30-15:30: Fountains Abbey

For further information on the YorBus service, visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/YorBus

