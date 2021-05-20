Live cookery demonstrations for new Harrogate Food and Drink Festival

Please share the news















Following a year of postponements, new dates have been announced for Harrogate Food and Drink Festival on 26 – 27 June at Oatlands Drive, The Stray, with the returning summer event from 28 – 30 August at Ripley Castle.

The Live Cookery Theatre had a hugely successful response in previous years and, once again, established chefs from the region will be taking to the stage once again to showcase their culinary talents, sharing hints, tips and advice on how to spice up your cooking.

The diverse line-up boasts up to 5 demonstrations a day, featuring guest appearances from such as MasterChef UK Semi-Finalist Anthony O’Saughnessy, who has a passion for creating unique international dishes, and Loc Bui, who specializes in traditional Vietnamese cuisine.

With alternative approaches to cooking in every session, the performances promise something for both novice and expert attendees to take away.

Michael Johnston, Festival Director, said: We have received an overwhelmingly positive response to our Ripley Castle festival, and we want to continue to grow from that year on year; our carefully selected line up reflects how important it is for us to exceed audience expectations. We’re thrilled that we’ve been able to introduce a second Harrogate festival date, and can’t wait for everyone to see our incredible chefs this year!

Thousands of food lovers are expected to attend the two events, with an expanded Artisan Market, Entertainers & Street Performers, Kids Activities, Wellbeing Activities, and a variety of live jazz, pop and acoustic Music from local artists.

The festival will once again run additional activities throughout the festival to raise funds and awareness for charity Mind in Harrogate, having raised over £18,125 over the past four years for local mental health charities.

More information and presale tickets are available now from the website https://harrogatefoodfestival.com/