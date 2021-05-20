IDAS Big Yorkshire Tour – take part

Please share the news

















Preparations are well underway for the IDAS Big Yorkshire Tour, Independent Domestic Abuse Services’ main annual fundraiser. Supporters are pledging to raise money for the local charity by walking, dancing, running or jumping a distance of their choice during the month of July.

Harrogate-based domestic abuse survivor Sian Johnson is supporting IDAS and joining the Big Yorkshire Tour by taking part in the Castle Howard Triathlon this July. Described as a ‘memorable weekend of racing on the southern border of the North York Moors’, Sian will be running and swimming to raise money for adults and young people affected by domestic abuse.

Sian said: I am raising money because a few years ago I was supported by IDAS, and I will never forget how much they did for me and my children. I look back and wonder how I would have made it through court/retrial and life without the support and knowledge of the lady who supported me. There is so much more to the service than just support and I want to make sure I can do everything I can to help anyone who is fleeing or needs support following domestic abuse, as although in time it gets easier it is something that will stay with you always.

IDAS needs to raise vital funds so it can continue to help people like Sian. Join the IDAS Big Yorkshire Tour today – you can take part individually, as a family, or as part of a team. Choose the distance you’d like to cover and devise creative ways to take part – last year’s tour saw supporters skateboarding, roller skating and even kayaking the miles! You can pledge support wherever you are, from the comfort of your home, garden, or as part of your daily exercise.

To get involved with this fantastic cause you can register on the IDAS Big Yorkshire Tour website (BigYorkshireTour.idas.org.uk) and set up a fundraising page to collect sponsorship or pay a one-off joining fee.

Last July, supporters, staff and volunteers raised £20,000 of vital funds that supported lifesaving services for over 15,000 people, including refuge accommodation, outreach services and support to children and adults affected by domestic abuse and sexual violence.

This year IDAS hopes to raise even more, so that they can run more online groups, develop innovative programmes of support, and continue to deliver an uninterrupted service during this unprecedented pandemic.

If you are worried that you or someone you know may be experiencing abuse you can call IDAS’ helpline on 03000 110 110 or email info@idas.org.uk

BigYorkshireTour.idas.org.uk