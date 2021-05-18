Police investigate high-value theft form Harrogate ASDA

Please share the news















Police have issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to following a high-value theft from ASDA in Harrogate.

The incident took place at the supermarket on Bower Road. Large quantities of valuable stock was taken from the shop without payment.

It happened between 12.30pm and 1pm on Monday, 29 March.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 383 McCabe.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12210108977 when passing on information.






