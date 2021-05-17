Police appeal for witnesses to Harrogate arson

Please share the news

















Officers are appealing for witnesses following an incident of Arson in Harrogate at the weekend.

The incident happened at around 10.40pm on Heather way in Harrogate, when an Audi Q7 was set on fire outside a house, causing house alarms to go off and disrupting many neighbours.

Officers investigating this incident are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch.

Dial 101, press 1 and pass information on to the Force Control Room, quoting reference number 12210118757

