Petrol used to set light to vehicle on a driveway in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue responded to an incident on Heather Way in Harrogate – 22:41, 15 May 2021.

A crew from Harrogate attended an incident where there had been an attempt to set a car on fire on a driveway using petrol.

The driver’s window had been smashed and a plastic bottle, containing petrol and a wick, had been thrown in, this had smouldered away on the driver’s seat but failed to set the whole car alight and then burnt itself out.

The fire caused near total fire damage to the driver’s seat.

Crews used thermal imaging camera only. The Police along with CSI also attended.