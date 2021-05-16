Harrogate serviced apartments wins Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award

Please share the news















Harrogate Lifestyle Apartments has been recognized as a 2021 Travelers’ Choice award winner for Accommodation.

Andrew Armstrong, the Owner of Harrogate Lifestyle Apartments, said: Harrogate Lifestyle Apartments have been certified with a TripAdvisor Travellers Choice award for the second year running! Meaning we’re in the top 10 percent of hotels worldwide AGAIN! Winners like us earned positive traveller reviews and ratings over the past year. What an incredible achievement! We’re so proud and couldn’t have done it without our guests support reviewing their stays. Thank you.







Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor said: Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 Travelers’ Choice Awards. I know the past year has been extremely challenging for tourism businesses. What has impressed me is how businesses adapted to these challenges, implementing new cleanliness measures, adding social distancing guidelines, and utilizing technology to prioritize guest safety. The Travelers’ Choice Awards highlight the places that are consistently excellent – delivering quality experiences time and time again even while navigating changing customer expectations and new ways of working. Based on a full year of reviews from customers, this award speaks to the great service and experience you provided guests in the midst of a pandemic.

To see traveler reviews and popular activities/features/amenities to enjoy whilst staying at Harrogate Lifestyle Apartments in Harrogate North Yorkshire, England, visit https://www.tripadvisor.co.uk/Hotel_Review-g187046-d10721733-Reviews-Harrogate_Lifestyle_Luxury_Serviced_Apartments-Harrogate_North_Yorkshire_England.html

Harrogate Lifestyle Apartments have been awarded the 2021 and 2020 Traveller’s Choice Award from TripAdvisor and has also been awarded a Certificate of Excellence for 2019 and 2018 from TripAdvisor.