Initial pre-season fixtures announced

Please share the news















4 Shares

Harrogate Town AFC have announced fixtures against Newcastle United, Huddersfield Town, Darlington and Brighouse will make up part of the 2021 pre-season.

Their first pre-season friendly ahead of the 2021/22 SkyBet League Two campaign will take place at Huddersfield Town’s Canalside training ground as they take on Championship opposition on Saturday 10 July.

They follow this up with a trip to former Assistant Manager Vill Powell’s Brighouse on Tuesday 13 July.

Then, on Sunday 18 July they welcome Newcastle United to The EnviroVent Stadium in their first home fixture of the season.

Steve Bruce’s side will bring them an array of experienced international footballers on what is sure to be a great occasion.

The Magpies have two pre-season friendlies on that date, with their first team squad split between the two fixtures.

Then on Tuesday 27 July Town return to Blackwell Meadows to take on a Darlington side preparing for the start of the National League North.

Fixtures taking place during the week commencing Monday 19 July, Saturday 24 and Saturday 31 July will be confirmed at a later date.

Kick-off times are to be confirmed, with ticket information should supporters be able to attend released in due course.

Confirmed fixtures so far…

Huddersfield (A) Saturday, 10 July 2021

Brighouse (A) Tuesday, 13 July 2021

Newcastle United (H) Sunday, 18 July 2021

Darlington (A) Tuesday, 27 July 2021