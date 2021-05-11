Yorwaste £300k vehicle investment

Please share the news

















Yorwaste has invested over £300,000 in new environmentally friendly, state-of-the-art 26-tonne refuse collection vehicles to add to its fleet.

The quieter and more fuel-efficient Mercedes Econic vehicles will reduce CO2 emissions, and ensure that the company can continue to provide high levels of services without costing the earth.

Since the beginning of the third lockdown in January 2021, Yorwaste has supported its customers by allowing them to pause their waste collections and not pay a penny until they are able to reopen, even if that date was to change.

James Todd, Marketing Executive at Yorwaste, said: As a local firm, which supports businesses in the North Yorkshire and York region, it has always been an absolute priority to support our network of loyal customers throughout the pandemic. This has been our chance to give back. Not only have we committed to pausing waste collection charges for our existing and new customers throughout lockdown, which other waste providers chose not to do, but we’re set to pull out all the stops to help businesses recover following this latest, and hopefully final, lockdown.

As such, the firm’s back to business promise has played a role in supporting the ongoing survival of many businesses. Pub landlady,

Beth Robinson, of The Beeswing Inn at East Cowton, said: Yorwaste pausing my waste collections at no cost has eased my worries and allowed me to focus on what mattered most during lockdown.