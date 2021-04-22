Andrew Kempston-Parkes Video: meet Andrew Kempston-Parkes the Lib Dem candidate for the Bilton By-Election on 6 May 2021 22 April 202122 April 2021 Harrogate/News 1 min read Please share the newsAndrew Kempston-Parkes is the Liberal Democrat candidate standing for the Bilton and Nidd Gorge by-election. The County Council Councillor seat became vacant after the sad passing of Geoff Webber. Please share the news Previous Story Liberal Democrats propose extra £140million funding for Harrogate District to fight climate change Next Story Meet Tyler Reeton your Labour Party candidate for the Bilton by-election Tags: Bilton Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published.