Andrew Kempston-Parkes
Andrew Kempston-Parkes

Video: meet Andrew Kempston-Parkes the Lib Dem candidate for the Bilton By-Election on 6 May 2021

/
1 min read
Please share the news

Andrew Kempston-Parkes is the Liberal Democrat candidate standing for the Bilton and Nidd Gorge by-election.

The County Council Councillor seat became vacant after the sad passing of Geoff Webber.

 




Please share the news
Councillor Trevor Chapman (left) and Andrew Kempston-Parkes the Lib Dem candidate for the Bilton By-Election, at Millennium Green in Woodfield.
Previous Story

Liberal Democrats propose extra £140million funding for Harrogate District to fight climate change

Tyler Reeton
Next Story

Meet Tyler Reeton your Labour Party candidate for the Bilton by-election

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.