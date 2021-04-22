Update and invitation to exhibit and support Harrogate District Climate Action Festival

Please share the news















Harrogate District Climate Change Coalition (HDCCC) are inviting businesses and community organisations to see how they can be involved in a community action day and a net zero business conference as part of the local Climate Action Festival in the run-up to the UN’s COP26.

Climate Coalition volunteers are delighted that the country is opening up again and know that many people are looking forward to a relatively outward looking summer! So, they are aiming add to the list of those already committed to supporting our work and get both days organised by mid-June.

The purpose of the Climate Action Festival is to demonstrate a range of climate friendly steps which residents and local businesses can take, and encourage them to take action towards net zero. There will be a particular focus on transport, energy and land-use.

Saturday 2 October 2020, a community facing focus on skills and technology for a net zero future at Harrogate College. The priority will be fun, hands on demonstrations, as well as a few talks and a launch event.

Friday 15 October, a net zero business conference at Harrogate Convention Centre. This will showcase practical ideas which have worked for others, as well as highlighting the many business and other benefits which have arisen when our speakers and workshop leads have decarbonised their operations or supply chains.

At both events, exhibition space will be available for commercial or community organisations whose work offers an insight into some of the solutions to limiting climate change. If you would like to be considered for an exhibition space, to provide a speaker or participate in a panel discussion or to offer sponsorship of any kind please let us know via email@hdccc.info as soon as possible.

In addition, businesses and community groups are being invited to run activities during the 3-week Climate Action Festival period. More information will become available on request, via www.hdccc.info/blog or the Harrogate District Climate Change Coalition Linkedin page.





