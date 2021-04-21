Grant boost for Arts and Crafts Centre

Please share the news















Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre in Knaresborough has been given a major boost with a grant of more than £100,000 from the Arts Council England.

The grant is part of the second round of funding from the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund.

Henshaws Deputy Trust and Grants Manager Hayley Middleton said: It is amazing news! Grants this size don’t happen often so we are obviously very pleased about how much it will help The Arts and Crafts Centre.

Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre, which had to close at the beginning of the pandemic, has been able to reopen to a limited number of Art Makers in recent months. Its Art Makers are people with disabilities from across the district and numbers have been limited to ensure effective social distancing. The centre remains closed to visitors.

Henshaws is among more than 2,700 recipients to benefit from the latest round of awards from the £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund and the grant will help to further its plans to be able to open to more art makers in the next few months.