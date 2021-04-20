Tockwith CE Primary Academy connects with African classroom to ‘grow together’

Please share the news

















Commercial nursery Johnsons of Whixley is helping a local primary academy connect with classmates in Africa as part of a British Council initiative.

The scheme, Connecting Classrooms, will see the Umar Bin Alkhatab Primary School in Sierra Leone work on a project on growth with Tockwith Church of England Primary Academy, North Yorkshire.

Johnsons has donated more than 200 pots and sunflower seeds for the children at Tockwith to grow. Meanwhile, children at Umar Bin Alkhtab Primary will be growing trees as part of a national scheme in Sierre Leone, that aims to plant 3.8 million trees by June 2024.

The initiative aims to connect classrooms through global learning, equipping children with knowledge and skills whilst tackling issues such as climate change and gender equality.

The Yorkshire primary Academy’s project has a dual purpose as it will symbolise the end of lockdown three and the growth the children will experience by being back amongst friends and staff.

As well as the donation of sunflower seeds and pots, Johnsons have donated a Prunus Tai-Haku tree in support of BBC Countryfile’s Plant Britain campaign.

Headmaster at Tockwith Church of England Primary Academy, Justin Reeves, said: We are grateful to Johnson’s of Whixley for their generous donation and for supporting us with our project. After this last year, it will be delightful to see our sunflowers shoot up, symbolising our growth coming out of lockdown. It is also fantastic to link this reciprocal project with our friends in Sierra Leone.

Eleanor Richardson, Marketing Manager at Johnsons of Whixley, said: This was a great project to be involved with. It was only a small donation, but we are keen to encourage children to garden and planting a seed and watching it grow into something beautiful is certainly rewarding. Hopefully, we are inspiring the next generation of horticulturists while they learn about another school across the globe.

Johnsons will also be donating £1,800 worth of plants to local charities during 2021 as part of the business’s centenary celebration.