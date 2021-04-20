Parking arrangements to revert to normal

Please share the news















Drivers are being informed that temporary one-hour free parking arrangements put in place in September on High Street, Northallerton, and Market Place, Knaresborough, will end on Friday (23 April).

The temporary extension was introduced to support local businesses and shoppers in responding to the social distancing measures of the Covid-19 pandemic.

From Friday, the usual charges will be reinstated, including 30 minutes free parking in Northallerton’s High Street and 20 minutes free parking in Knaresborough’s Market Place.

In advance of the arrangements reverting to normal, temporary signs will be put up this week in the affected areas to alert drivers and notices on the ticket machines will be amended in preparation for the change on Friday.

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, Executive Member for Access, said: As the country sees the continuing lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, it was appropriate for us to review the position regarding these parking arrangements. The easing of restrictions supports a return to the normal operation of on-street parking in the two towns to aid traffic management and to offer better turnover of spaces.

As previously agreed, in Northallerton the County Council will review parking on the High Street north of Friarage Street to consider increasing the free parking time allowance there. Work has begun to determine the scope of this review, which will be carried out in conjunction with stakeholders, including the Northallerton BID.