Aragon Fisheries on Iles Lane in Knaresborough is under new management.

David and Charatkorn Vollans have bought the lease from Brian and Sally Cunningham.

David is son of Bernard Vollans, that many will know for his photography, building what was the largest wedding photography business in the North. Bernard, now in his mid-90’s is in retirement.

David Vollans on why he has bought Aragon Fisheries: Well I live next door and this is the only fish and chips that I eat. The lease tends to come up every 12-years. I met my wife, after working in 44 countries, Leeds, and when I brought her to Knaresborough to meet my mother, she wanted to have the fish and chip shop as our business. We missed out on getting the lease in 2009, but have opened the doors today.

In 2002, Charatkorn opened the first known Fish and Chip outlet in Phuket Thailand, but by 2004 the Tsunami had destroyed the Phuket tourist trade.

Charatkorn is cousin of Twins Paan owner of Sukhothai and Kim owner of Chaophraya Thai restaurant chain.

Allan Jackson was their first customer today.

Allan said: I come here four times a week because it’s the best, it’s just quality!

David Vollans believes that the history of the property as a fish and chip shop goes back many years and has been researching it, as work in progress. So far he has traced ownership back to the 1940’s

1942 Ida Wade buys 14 Iles Lane from Harry Wilson as a dwelling and Shop (Believed to be a Fish & Chip Shop)

1947 Definitely a Fish & Chip shop possibly run but certainly owned by

Confirmed but maybe earlier 1947’s 14 Iles lane becomes a Fish & Chip Shop run by Mrs Crosland (Owned by

1963 David Vollans Born and lives at 12 Iles Lane

197? Mrs Crosland Sells to Peter Peel

19?? Peter Peel sells to David Toulson

1997 Peter Peel sells to Anne and Chris Bell (Still own the building)

2009 Chris and Anne Bell lease to Brian and Sally Cunningham

2021 David and Charatkorn Vollans buy the lease with the intention of buying the building

The Vollans also have an interesting history in Knaresborough, with 4 generations living in the same house.

1925 Bernard Volans born at 14 Raw Gap, Knaresborough

1942 Bernard Vollans joins the navy in the fleet air arm photographic reconnaissance corps photographing Japanese troop and fleet positions out of Freemantle, Australia. By complete coincidence meets his uncle who lives just outside Freemantle and owns many businesses including a Fish & Chip Shop. Bernard’s uncle has no children so asks Bernard to join him and inherit all. 1946 Bernard returns to UK to say goodbye to his parents but never return to Australia.

1948 Bernard Vollans having retuned to Knaresborough starts Vollans Photography in a loft on Bond End and travels by Bicycle to photograph Weddings

1960 Bernard Vollans – (now the largest wedding Photographer in the North of the UK with sixteen staff in Cheapside and a photographic studio in Wetherby Market Place) buys ‘Thornecroft’ 12 Iles Lane Knaresborough

2020 – Bernard Vollans aged 94 finally retires from Cheapside and lives with his photographic equipment at ‘Thornecroft’

2021 – Diana Rose Vollans is Born and now four generations of Vollans live in the same house.