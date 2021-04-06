McCormicks Solicitors promotes commercial litigation expert Will Bates

Please share the news

















McCormicks Solicitors of Harrogate has promoted Commercial Litigation expert Will Bates to Senior Associate.

Will, who joined the practice in 2017, has experience in a wide range of Commercial Litigation matters, including disputes in sport, property, contract, IP and construction. Will also has experience in debt recovery, professional negligence claims, contentious probate, harassment, defamation and insolvency (individual and corporate).

Will has been regularly involved in a wide variety of football disputes, acting for football clubs and both for and against football leagues and County FAs.

Managing Partner Stephen Hopwood said: Will’s promotion reflects his hard work and contribution over the last several years and, in particular, the last year.

Will assists the Head of Commercial Litigation, Philip Edmondson, in acting for a broad range of clients, including insurers, national and international corporates, entrepreneurs, large family estates, insolvency practitioners (and those facing claims by them), charities, the Premier League, Leeds United FC, Harrogate Town FC, the Ryman League and a number of other sporting bodies and clubs.

Will’s advice always includes consideration of whether alternative dispute resolution is suitable, and he has experience of assisting clients through mediation.

Will also acts for the Solicitors Indemnity Fund, advising them on recovery cases involving solicitors’ negligence claims.

He graduated from Durham University with an honours degree in Law in 2014 before obtaining a distinction – and the top overall mark in his intake – in the Legal Practice Course at Hertfordshire University. He trained at a regional firm in Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire before joining McCormicks.





