Hambleton brewery in double celebration

Hambleton Brewery, based in Melmerby near Ripon, are raising a glass in celebration this weekend.

With pubs opening up for beer garden sales from Monday 12 April, the brewery is celebrating the end of a lockdown which has been hugely difficult for the brewing and hospitality industry.

200 million fewer pints of craft beer brewed in the last 12 months compared to the previous year.

The brewery is also celebrating their 30th Birthday with the release of 3 new bottled beers.

Grapefruit Pale – a 5.6% pale ale, packed with hops and a touch of grapefruit

Pepper Pils – a 4.8% pilsner brewed with peppercorns

Cherry & Plum Porter – a 5.2% fruity porter

Bottled beer sales have been an integral part of taking the business through lockdown.

The brewery which was started by Nick Stafford in a shed in his in-laws garden 30 years ago and now occupies a purpose built brewery building in Melmerby.

Nick wants his customers to now get back to the pub.

Nick said: This last year has been incredibly difficult for breweries and pubs across the UK. We have been so incredibly thankful for the public support we have had, and the hundreds of people who started buying online from the brewery to support us. But now is the time for us all to support the pubs – whilst following the social distancing rules. The hospitality industry is the life blood of many communities and is currently on it knees –lockdown has left up to 20 per cent of licensed premises on the brink of closure – that’s 55,000 pubs. Its time support the pubs with everything we have got – and get out and drink your locally produced beer at your local pub.