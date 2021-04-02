Bus operator returns to pre-lockdown timetable

Please share the news















The Harrogate Bus Company has said its planning to return many of its services to full pre-lockdown.

From Sunday, 11 April 2021, the following service changes will apply:

The 36: Ripon – Harrogate – Leeds: Back to pre-lockdown timetable. Late Saturday night journeys to and from Leeds will return from Saturday 26 June, to support the reopening of evening venues.

The 1: Harrogate – Starbeck – Knaresborough: Back to pre-lockdown timetable, with weekday evening and Sunday journeys on the 1B serving Knaresborough Aldi and Nidderdale Lodge Park.

Harrogate Electrics 2A, 2B, 3 and 6: Harrogate to Bilton, New Park, Jennyfield and Pannal Ash: All services return to pre-lockdown timetables.

The 7: Harrogate – Wetherby – Leeds: Back to pre-lockdown timetable.

8: Harrogate – Calcutt – Knaresborough – Wetherby: Current timetable continues.

21: Knaresborough – Boroughbridge: Service continues to use current times.

24: Harrogate – Pateley Bridge: Current timetable continues.

Flyer A2: Harrogate – Leeds Bradford Airport – Bradford: Current timetable continues.

The Harrogate Bus Company CEO Alex Hornby said: We’re working hard now to get everything ready for an amazing staycation summer as we all look forward to getting out and about more often. We’ve always been proud to say that our buses are clean, safe and ready to go, and we know maintaining the highest standards is vital to making sure everyone who travels can do so confidently. Each of our buses receives an overnight deep clean, using virucidal fog proven to be highly effective, while our teams are ready at our bus stations to hop on board and clean touch points throughout the day. Our buses play a critical role in supporting the reopening of Yorkshire’s economy, and we can’t wait to welcome our customers back to our clean and safe buses as lockdown eases, shops reopen and many of us start to return to normal.





