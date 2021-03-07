Victim now named and man charged with murder following Mayfield Grove incident on Friday

Please share the news

















A 23-year-old man is to appear in court charged with murder.

He was arrested on Friday night in Mayfield Grove, Harrogate.

A man was found with serious injuries in a nearby flat – he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, who is from Harrogate, was located in the street shortly after and arrested.

Police have today formally named the victim as Mark Wolsey, who was 48 and lived in Harrogate.

His family has shared a photograph of Mr Wolsey today, and they are being supported by specially-trained officers at this difficult time.

The suspect will appear at York Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Monday).

Police yesterday reassured residents that it was a “contained incident” and the public was not at risk. The suspect was detained very quickly.

