23-year-old Harrogate man arrested on suspicion of murder

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Just after 10pm on Friday 5 March 2021, were called to in where they found the suspect in the street.

A 48-year-old man was found with serious injuries inside a nearby flat but was sadly pronounced dead at the scene by staff.

The arrested man remains in custody for questioning.

Anyone who was in the area of Harrogate on Friday night and saw any suspicious activity is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police and pass information relating to incident number 12210072144.

If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



 


