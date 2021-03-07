Police reassure residents as man in custody over suspected murder

Please share the news















Police investigating a suspected murder in Harrogate have reassured residents as a man remains in police custody today.

Officers say there will be a noticeable police presence in and around the area following the “contained incident” and the public is not at risk.

Just after 10pm on Friday, 5 March 20201, police were called to Mayfield Grove, where they found the suspect in the street.

A 48-year-old man was found with serious injuries inside a nearby flat but was sadly pronounced dead at the scene by ambulance staff.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody where he is being questioned by detectives today.

Detective Superintendent Fran Naughton, who is leading the investigation, said: Our investigation is well under way and we can confirm this was a contained incident. A man is now in police custody and we do not believe there is any wider risk to the public. However, many residents will be understandably anxious about what has happened. There will be a greater police presence in the area, which we hope residents will find reassuring, and officers will be working closely with the community. Our specially-trained officers are supporting the deceased man’s family at this difficult time.







Anyone who was in the Mayfield Grove area of Harrogate on Friday night and saw any suspicious activity is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101 and selecting option 1.

If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote incident number 12210072144 when sharing information.