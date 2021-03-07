Harrogate police

Man seriously injured in attack at nature reserve


are appealing for information after a man was taken to hospital following an attack at a nature reserve in Sherburn.

It happened at about 4.45pm , 6 March 20201 at Sherburn Willows Nature Reserve.

The attack is believed to be unprovoked.

The man was left with serious injuries and has been treated in hospital.

A description of the attackers is not currently available and the suspects are still outstanding.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should contact North Yorkshire on 101 and select option 1. Please quote reference   06032021-371 when sharing information.




