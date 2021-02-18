Bus service extended to new Knaresborough Aldi Store

Please share the news

















From Sunday (21 February 2021) Transdev’s service 1B service from Harrogate and Knaresborough towards Eastfield will be rerouted to serve the new Aldi store, with buses running up to every 30 minutes.

The Aldi opened at the end of Janurary on Swallowtail Way, off York Road.

Transdev say they have extended the service in response to requests.

Buses will turn at the roundabout outside the new store and call at Nidderdale Lodge Park, before entering Eastfield on Nidderdale Drive as normal.

The change means residents at Nidderdale Lodge Park caravan has a more frequent bus service to Knaresborough and Harrogate.

General Manager Frank Stanisauskis said: Our driver Mark Evison initially raised the idea with us to change the route of our 1B buses to serve the new ALDI following suggestions from his customers, many of whom rely on us to reach essential shops and services during the current lockdown. Since then, several of our drivers have told us they’ve also received customer requests to run our buses to and from the new supermarket. We always welcome suggestions from our customers to further improve our service, and we’re delighted to be able to make this positive change. The change also means residents at the Nidderdale Lodge Park can look forward to a much more frequent bus service to and from Knaresborough and Harrogate. The newly rerouted service 1B will now stop outside the Park, in addition to our existing service 21 between Knaresborough and Boroughbridge which will continue unchanged. In the longer term, we’re also aiming to serve the new Castle Gate housing area close to the Aldi store, as we look to build buses back better beyond the pandemic. We’re in touch with the site’s developers through Harrogate Borough Council and will be looking to extend our route further into Castle Gate as more homes and a new link road are completed.





