Tools valued at £3000 taken during garage burglary in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a residential garage burglary on St Catherine’s Road in Harrogate.

It happened on Wednesday 3 February 2021 between the hours of 10am and 7.30pm when tools worth a total of £3,000 were stolen, including power tools and garden equipment.

Police are appealing to anyone who saw any suspicious people or vehicles on the street that day and to anyone who may have private CCTV to get in touch.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Chloe Kinnear. You can also email chloe.kinnear@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210052754.






