Harrogate Town 0 – 0 Exeter City

In a tight game at a rain lashed EnviroVent Stadium, Harrogate Town survived a late sending off to gain a creditable draw with Exeter City.

After an opening ten minutes in which the ball spent most of the time in the air,Exeter’s Ryan Bowman posed the first threat with a left footed drive over Town’s bar.

Town retaliated immediately with George Thomson forcing Jonny Maxted to turn his shot from distance for a corner.

Exeter settled the quicker and a run down the left by Joel Williams ended with James Belshaw parrying his powerful drive away for a corner.

Town came close, when Warren Burrell’s shot was saved at the near post by Maxted,but the Grecian’s keeper almost came to grief when Jack Muldoon’s rasping drive rebounded off his body,but he quickly recovered to thwart the onrushing Aaron Martin.

The visitors dominated the first ten minutes of the second half and Bowman should have given them the lead when he scooped over the bar from close range.

But as the weather worsened it was Town who began to take a grip on the game.

A break down the right by Muldoon saw him square to Brendan Kiernan, who was unable to pierce the massed Exeter defence with his attempt.

Maxted turned a Martin effort round the post and Burrell volleyed over from twenty yards as Town pushed forward in search of a winner.

Unfortunately,with seventeen minutes left,Burrell was unluckily dismissed after two bookable offences,but Town,with Connor Hall and Jake Lawlor resolute in defence,held firm to share the points.

Town,

Belshaw,Williams(Fallowfield 76),Burrell.Lawlor,Hall,Thomson,Falkingham,Francis,Kiernan(Kirby 79),Martiin,Muldoon(March 83).

Unused subs,Minter,Hondermarck,McPake

Sent Off,Burrell 73.

Exeter City,

Maxted,Caprice,Atangana(Law 82),Collins,Bowman,Randall(Seymour 86),Parks,Jay,Page(Hartridge 82),Sweeney,Key,(Sparkes 63).

Unused subs,Ward,McArdle,Kite.

Referee,T Bramall.

By John Harrison.





