Two suspected drug dealers arrested in Harrogate

Two suspected drug dealers were arrested in Harrogate on Friday night (15 January) by officers from the force’s proactive drugs team, Operation Expedite.

At around 5.30pm, the men, aged 22 and 38 were travelling through Harrogate when officers on plain clothed patrol became suspicious and stopped their vehicle.

Following a search of the car and the two men, officers recovered a quantity of cocaine and an amount of cash. Both men were arrested and taken into custody.

Subsequent searches were carried out at their home addresses and from one property, officers seized a large amount of suspected cocaine, a large amount of cash, and equipment associated with drug dealing including small bags, scales and a mobile phone.

Both men were arrested on suspicion of possessing cocaine with intent to supply, the 22-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possessing criminal property. They have both been released while under investigation to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.

Drugs and cash seized during the arrest and search of the property.