Help is on hand to replenish North Yorkshire’s grit supply

Please share the news

















After sub-zero temperatures resulted in a prolonged period of snow and ice, highways workers are working as quickly as possible to replenish depleted grit bins across North Yorkshire.

The county has thousands of grit bins and heaps, all of which are serviced and replenished ahead of the winter season. They are then refilled mid-season and in response to requests from residents when resource allows.

North Yorkshire County Council highways teams are asking residents for patience and to use salt sparingly once they have been refilled to help sustain the stocks. The grit in the bins and heaps are for use on roads and footways only and not for private driveways.

The content of grit bins and heaps is a mix of salt and grit specifically intended to aid traction, so only needs to be used in small amounts to be effective.

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, Executive Member for Access, said: I would like to reassure residents that we are currently refilling grit bins and heaps as quickly as we can. This process is a huge task as we have responsibility for more than 3,100 grit bins and 4,700 grit heaps. Please bear in mind that those involved in replenishing the bins and heaps are the same people that drive the gritters and deal with other emergencies on the highway network. Whilst every effort is made to replenish the grit as soon as possible we do encounter unavoidable delays, which can occur during prolonged or repeated periods of very cold weather.

To report issues with grit bins or heaps please visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/salt-bins-and-salt-heaps





