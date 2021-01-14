Local independent Apple repair centre offering to repair broken donated iPads to help support home learning

A local independent Apple Repair is setting a scheme up where it will repair for free donated iPads, before giving to a school to be distributed. It is to help fill the gap in home learning for those children that don’t have access to the right computer facilities.

Tom at Howard Conrad, said:

We have heard in the news that there are some children who don’t have access to the technology that they need in order to participate online classes from their school.

So we’ve decided to try and help out.

We are calling on the local community of Harrogate to help by donating their unwanted smashed iPad’s.

We will then repair the iPad’s to our usual high standards then donate them to schools in Harrogate and surrounding areas.

The schools will then distribute these iPads to the children who are most in need.

We are currently working with the Red Kite Trust, who operate a number of schools, and Grove Road School.