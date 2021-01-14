Local independent Apple repair centre offering to repair broken donated iPads to help support home learning

A local independent Apple Repair is setting a scheme up where it will repair for free donated iPads, before giving to a school to be distributed. It is to help fill the gap in home learning for those children that don’t have access to the right computer facilities.
- They will repair iPad’s that are donated, which will then be repaired and donated to the appropriate contact at the school
- Once the school has collected the donated repaired iPad it is up to them how they are distributed
Tom at Howard Conrad, said:
We have heard in the news that there are some children who don’t have access to the technology that they need in order to participate online classes from their school.
So we’ve decided to try and help out.
We are calling on the local community of Harrogate to help by donating their unwanted smashed iPad’s.
We will then repair the iPad’s to our usual high standards then donate them to schools in Harrogate and surrounding areas.
The schools will then distribute these iPads to the children who are most in need.
We are currently working with the Red Kite Trust, who operate a number of schools, and Grove Road School.
Chris Parkhouse, Headteacher of Grove Road School, said:
Many of our families have limited devices at home with the added pressure of several family members trying to get online at the same time.
We’ve been fortunate to receive some generous donations and laptops/tablets from across the Harrogate community, but we’re getting more requests for help all the time.
As yet, we have not received any laptops from the Government scheme.
We’re so grateful for the offer of help from Howard Conrad and the team to try to secure refurbished ipads to support our families during lockdown.
Howard Conrad is an independent apple repair centre based on Leeds Road in Harrogate – they have been open 9-years.
The iPads need to be running the operating system iOS 11 or newer to be compatible with the learning apps and must have the linked iCloud account removed (this is very important).
The scheme may be expanded for other schools in the future.
This is a list of compatible iPads:
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation)
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro (1st generation)
- iPad Pro (10.5-inch)
- iPad Pro (9.7-inch)
- iPad Air 2
- iPad Air
- iPad (6th generation)
- iPad (5th generation)
- iPad mini 4
- iPad mini 3
- iPad mini 2
Please visit our website to donate an iPad at www.howard-conrad.com