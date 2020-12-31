Great Knaresborough Bed Race 2021 – Lions have date under review

Please share the news

















Knaresborough Lions have stated that the arrangements to hold a Great Knaresborough Bed Race on 12 June 2021, the second Saturday in the month, are on hold as we go into the New Year.

Kevin Lloyd, Chairman of the Bed Race 2021 organising Committee, says there is still difficulty involved in committing to the traditional date in June.

Kevin Lloyd said: The reason is that it is just too early to say when we will be able to hold Bed Race 2021. There is so much that is still uncertain about the virus, its vaccines and the likely rules kept in place by the authorities. Things might clear up and we are always optimistic, but we have to be sensible of the issues as so much preparation has to start well before the event, not least the training of the teams around the streets The Lions know that a clear run up to the event is vital. Beds have to be built, decorations have to be designed and made and we, as organisers, have much preparation and briefing to do. The horizon has to be clear for June, or a later month if that becomes necessary.

The Knaresborough Lions will be holding meetings with the police and councils, and among themselves in the coming weeks and hope to made an announcement before early February.

Kevin Lloyd said: We will do what we can and ask that people keep faith with us. Please watch the Bed Race website, www.bedrace.co.uk, and the local news media in North Yorkshire. We will keep you informed.

The Great Knaresborough Bed Race is one of the brightest lights in the pantheon of major Yorkshire sporting and cross-dressing endeavours. It has been held since 1966, only missing last year due to the pandemic.

It is held on a 2.4-mile course which takes the teams and their beds around the streets of Knaresborough, through the Gorge and across High Bridge, before finishing with a swim across the ever-icy River Nidd.

Kevin Lloyd said: We, as Lions, remain committed to bringing it back. It is now a question of ‘when’ rather than ‘whether’. Stay safe, socially distanced and optimistic for a much better and happier New Year!”

More information is available on https://www.bedrace.co.uk or

https://www.knaresboroughlions.org