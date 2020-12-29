Harrogate Town’s match with Carlisle United abandoned due to a frozen pitch

Please share the news















Harrogate Town’s match with Carlisle United was abandoned by the referee after ten minutes due to a frozen pitch.

The match had originally passed a 5pm inspection, thanks to the sterling efforts of staff and volunteers who had cleared the pitch of snow.

Town made a whirlwind start and took the lead inside the first minute when Ryan Fallowfield broke down the right and centred for Connor Kirby to head in at the far post.

Unfortunately it was all in vain, because after ten minutes the referee stopped the game and after conferring with both camps,pointed to the dressing rooms claiming conditions were unsafe to continue.