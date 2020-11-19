Charity helps to “share the light” this Christmas

Please share the news















One of Harrogate Christmas Market’s most popular stall holders is set to brighten the festive season for people in need across the district.

Paperstarlights, which has been attending the Christmas Market for the last 8 years, has donated some of its handmade paper stars to people whose Christmas might not be as bright this year. The company has partnered with local charity, the Harrogate Easier Living Project (HELP), to distribute the brightly coloured stars in the hope that it might ‘share the light’ this Christmas.

Andy Jupp of Paperstarlights, said: We were so sad not to be attending the Harrogate Christmas Market this year. It is always such a highlight of our festive season so we were keen to give something back to the people of Harrogate who have always been so welcoming. We are a small company with limited resources but a passion for what we do. We have lost our income – but we do have beautiful stars that can be hung in homes and windows, giving great pleasure and comfort. Partnering with HELP means that they can identify individuals and families who have had a particularly tough year and for whom this gesture might be really appreciated.







HELP is part of Harrogate and District Community Action which has been on the frontline of Covid support in Harrogate since March. The charity has carried out nearly 5,000 practical tasks for people who have been shielding or self-isolating as well as providing emotional support for those struggling with the challenges of lockdown.

Lizzie Hughes, Project Development Worker at HELP, said: We’re delighted to be working with Paperstarlights to spread some light over the next few weeks. For many, this is going to be a particularly tough Christmas either because of money worries or because they are socially isolated. We have been thinking of ways we can brighten the lives of the people we support this year and this donation, as well as other activities we have planned, will help us reach out to people and remind them that they’re not alone.

Visit www.paperstarlights.com to view the handmade paper stars and for more information on HELP visit www.helpharrogate.org.uk